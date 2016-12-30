star-wars-director-to-star-in-dc-series-legends-of-tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow is possibly the wackiest television show in existence following the news that a young version of George Lucas will be showing up as a character.

According to The Independent, the DC series – a spin-off to Arrow and The Flash – will place Lucas front and centre of an upcoming episode following the midseason finale’s reveal that character Rip Hunter (Broadchurch actor Arthur Darvill) is working as a filmmaker in 1967 Hollywood.

Titled ‘Raiders of the Lost Art,’ the episode will see Lucas quit film school due to a ‘time aberration’ meaning Star Wars and Indiana Jones film Raiders of the Lost Ark – the story of which he wrote – don’t get made.

There won’t even be any need for Rogue One-style CGI to bring the younger incarnation of Lucas to life; actor Matt Angel will play the filmmaker.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim said of the episode’s boldness: “We were watching a cut of it, and I said to Greg [Berlanti] that 209 is either going to be the episode where we’ll say that the show found a new gear in terms of how zany it can be, or it’s the episode that’s going to get us all fired. It really is.

“You’re laughing out loud, I think with it, but it’s like, ‘Are we really doing this?’ It’s the ’70s bar fight on steroids. The whole episode is that level of crazy.”

Earlier this week, a clip resurfaced of Lucas being presented with a lifetime achievement award by a rip-roaring Carrie Fisher following the Princess Leia actor’s passing at the age of 60.

Legends of Tomorrow airs in the UK on Sky1 and will return from its winter break in January.

