Some people never change: Sehwag trolls Saqlain Mushtaq on his birthday

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has made a habit to wish people a happy birthday by hitting jibes at them.

Recently, Sehwag, affectionately called Viru, posted a birthday wish to former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in a unique style. This time the special was the video uploaded along with the tweet.

“A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq. Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop,” said Sehwag in a tweet, along with a video of him completing his triple ton on March 29, 2009, at Multan by hitting a six off Saqlain Mushtaq.



Saqlain Mushtaq, who is well aware with the habits of Virender, thanked his old pal.