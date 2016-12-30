Sinitta opens up about her past relationship with Brad Pitt

During an appearance on the TV show New Year Spectacular, which is yet to air, former girlfriend and singer Sinitta opened up about her past relationship with actor Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt is “very good” at kissing, shared Sinitta.

When the host asked Sinitta, “Call me Cupid, but Brad Pitt is single again and you two used to date didn’t you?” the Toy Boy hitmaker replied, “We did! We did. He has been calling and you know what I said? ‘Brad. Move on’.”

The host added, “Nice one. Is he a good kisser?” Sinitta replied, “He is a very good kisser.”

Pitt and Sinitta dated in 1988. Following their split, both have been married and divorced. Sinitta was married to Andy Willner from 2002 to 2010. Around the same time, Pitt was married to actor Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 to 2005.

