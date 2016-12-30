Serena Williams engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

World’s second best tennis player Serena Williams got engaged to Reddit Co-Founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian have been dating since the fall of 2015 and announced their engagement on Thursday.

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited,” Williams said in her Reddit post. “Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”

The New York-born Ohanian, 33, confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: “She said yes”.

