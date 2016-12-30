Second test: Australia thrash Pakistan to clinch series

Australia Friday (today) defeated Pakistan in the second test at the Melbourne cricket ground by an innings and 18 runs to clinch three-match series.

Australia grabbed an early wicket to have Pakistan under pressure to save the second Test after a bold declaration on the final day in Melbourne on Friday.

Bowler Nathan Lyon answered his critics with three crucial wickets to put Australia on track for the stunning final day victory. His bowling consistency questioned by his captain Steve Smith, Lyon produced an inspired two wickets in three balls to put Pakistan on the slide.

He coaxed Younis Khan to push forward and be caught by Peter Handscomb centimetres off the ground at short leg for 24 and then dismissed skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to an injudicious sweep for a duck.

Misbah swept outside his off-stump to Nic Maddinson placed at short fine leg for the premeditated shot.

Suddenly both of Pakistan’s two experienced batsmen were gone and four wickets down with Australia attacking with their tails up.

Pakistan went into the final session at 91 for five with first innings double-centurion Azhar Ali on 34 and Sarfraz Ahmed on one and still trailing by 90 runs.

