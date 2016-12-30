Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography all set to release on January 15th 2017

Bollywood maestro, Rishi Kapoor is known for his wit and honesty, both on and off-screen. The 64-year-old actor who was labelled chocolate hero and lover boy in his prime in the 1980s, awaits the release of his autobiography named Khullam Khulla.

The book takes its title from one of the actor’s finest songs, khullam khulla pyaar karainge hum dono and will hit stands on January 15th, 2017.

Alongside a picture of the cover, the actor tweeted “My autobiography – Rishi Kapoor -uncensored! “Khullam Khulla” releases January 15th. This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!”

My autobiography-Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! “Khullam Khulla”releases 15th January.This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it! pic.twitter.com/pUyUoto35g

