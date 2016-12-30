Recovery of looted cash: Balochistan thanks NAB chairman

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattah called Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and thanked his institution for recovering the looted money.

They said that NAB has not only recovered the looted money but also unearthed the biggest corruption scandal of the former finance secretary of Balochistan. They said that the recovered money would help complete timely development projects.

According to sources, the former Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani surrendered two properties in Karachi’s Defence area, along with two cars and over Rs653.2 million. These are in addition to the 11 properties that were already seized by NAB from Raisani and Sohail Majeed. All 11 of these properties are in DHA Karachi and are valued at Rs1.25 billion.

According to law, the recovered amount has been transferred to the national exchequer. It is important to note here that NAB’s Plea Bargain with Raisani is one of the biggest in Pakistan.