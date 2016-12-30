PM Nawaz wishes Sushma speedy recovery

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday wrote a letter to Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and wished her speedy recovery, following her kidney transplant surgery earlier this month.

The letter by PM Nawaz Sharif is being referred to as a goodwill gesture.

Nawaz Sharif also expressed wish for talks between the two neighbouring countries to resolve bilateral issues, according to Indian media reports.

Swaraj went through a kidney transplant on December 10 after facing acute kidney failure. The Indian External Affairs Minister also has been diabetic since 20 years.

She was admitted at a hospital in New Delhi on November 7 due to kidney failure and also underwent dialysis.

Earlier, she had tweeted, “I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a Kidney transplant.”

The ties between the two neighbouring countries have been strained since the Uri attack. Pakistan had earlier this week freed more than 200 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture and an apparent ice-breaker between India and Pakistan after straining of ties.