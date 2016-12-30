pfa-seals-gourmet-foods-production-unit-over-unhygienic-milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed production unit of Gourmet foods in Daska over adulterated milk and poor cleanliness and hygiene parameters.

Gourmet Milk failed even to hold against standards set by its own laboratory.

Deputy Director Badar Munir told that there was no system maintained in a laboratory to check adulteration in milk.

He further revealed that material used in milk packing was malformed and hazardous for health.

The action was taken two days after the Supreme Court ordered PFA to initiate action against unhealthy milk sellers throughout Punjab and submit a report in the next hearing. The next hearing is scheduled in the first week of January 2017.

Justice Saqib Nisar directed the PFA DG to visit all the districts in Punjab and collect milk samples.

He further said that this case is of great important; we will conclude the case of unhealthy milk as clean water and pure milk are basic necessities of all residents.

a