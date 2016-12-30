Peshawar gets a new police station



Peshawar police have got one new police station after the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani raised the status of police post (PP) Inqilab to fully fledged police station with the name of police station Inqilab.

This will raise the number of police stations in Peshawar to 31, says a police statement.

The order was issued after detail analysis and to improve the crime management and public facilitation.

The Capital City Police had made this request to the IGP and the proposal was thoroughly deliberated upon in the Police Policy Board (PPB) meeting where it was discussed that the increasing workload and security situation in the area is making it difficult for police station Badabher office to attend them properly.

Consequently, it was decided to raise the status of police post Inqilab to fully fledged police station. This will enable the public to get the services of police closely and will also the police officers to improve their reach and presence in the area.

It is to be recalled that previously one sub-division with the name of Badhber and one division with the name of Saddar have also been created in Peshawar to improve police supervision and facilitate the general public to get police services accordingly.