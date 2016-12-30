Peace in Afghanistan prerequisite for regional stability: NSA

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (retd) Naseer Khan Janjua Friday said that peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the South Asian region.

“Pakistan shares a vision of prosperous future with Afghanistan and is contributing by all possible means to support peace process in Afghanistan,” he said while discussing Pak-Afghan relations with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew CMG, who called on him here.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Department, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional security during the meeting.

Janjua reiterated that the current political dispensation in Afghanistan should play a positive and proactive role for achieving political reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“Negative statements only help those who do not want peace in the region. Cooperative framework based on positive engagements and politically driven approaches are more likely to bring about enduring solutions,” he said.

The British HC underlined the UK’s determination to boost bilateral relations with Pakistan and expressed a strong desire to extend cooperation in multiple areas, particularly trade.

Both the sides agreed to work collectively to improve bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and reiterated to work together for the betterment of the region as a whole.