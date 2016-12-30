Pakistan players slapped with fine for slow over-rate against Australia

Pakistan has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia during the second Test that ended in Melbourne on Friday.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Misbah-ul-Haq’s side was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Misbah has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines. Misbah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski.