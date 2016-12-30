Pakistan finalises report on Indian subversive activities

Pakistan has finalised a dossier on Indian subversive activities within its territory, which will be presented to the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres soon after he takes over the office in January, diplomatic sources confided to a private news channel.

The dossier contains video evidences of an Indian submarine, which was checked by Pakistan Navy on November 18 while spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as well as of Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan, earlier this year.

It carries further proofs of India’s involvement in subversive activities inside Pakistan, according to sources.

The dossier has been sent to the Pakistani mission headed by its permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

Pakistan, after handing over the dossier, will urge the UN to take notice of Indian interference and sponsoring of terrorism in its territory.