Pakistan committed to securing world order based on freedom, equity: Sartaj

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan is committed to securing a world order based on freedom, justice and equity.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of a special diplomatic course on Friday the advisor said that Pakistan is committed to seeking an end to poverty, and promote socio-economic development around the world.

He said Pakistan seeks friendship and cooperation with the international community.

Sartaj Aziz pointed out that Pakistan is strategically located at the cross-roads of important regions of South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia.

He said Pakistan is a strong and vibrant nation of 200 million and endowed with human and natural resources.

The Advisor on Foreign Affairs said the country is facing terrorism and militancy but the Government has initiated a series of measures to eliminate the menace through National Action Plan and operation Zarb-e-Azb. He said a considerable success has so far been achieved.