Obama praises Pakistani scholar on 100th birthday

US President Barack Obama has praised renowned Pakistani scholar Allama Nasiruddin Hunzai on his 100th birth anniversary, saying his work will continue to broaden people’s vision.

“We are pleased to join your family and friends in wishing you a happy 100th birthday,” a letter from the White House read.

“As you celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we hope you reflect on the many memories you have made over the past century,” US President Obama said adding, “Your generation has shown the courage to persevere through depression and war, and the vision to broaden our liberties through changing times.”

Obama further said, “we are grateful for your contributions to American society, and we wish you all the best for the coming year.”

Nasir Hunzai, born in Hunza’s Hyderabad village in 1917, has authored over 100 books on various aspects of Quranic wisdom, mainly on spiritualism and Sufism.

In recognition of his extraordinary literary services, the government of Pakistan conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on him in 2001. 60 of the scholar’s books have been translated into English.