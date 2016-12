Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan chapter (MQM) is all set to exhibit its power show at the first congregational meeting at Nishtar Park in Karachi on Friday.

MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar revealed, “Today we will silent all those who used to talk a lot.”

All the arrangements have been made for the visitors at the venue. Activities and refreshments along with face painting booths have been set up at different locations in the park.