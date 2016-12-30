Masses reject doers of negative politics: Zaeem

Provincial Religious Affairs Minister Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri on Thursday said that PML-N would win the general elections in 2018 as well on the basis of its performance.

“Masses are well aware of the performance of the present government and they will no more be hoodwinked by the PTI chief’s negative propaganda,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mushaikh at his office, he criticised Imran Khan claiming that the PTI is not sincere about the accountability and the party is just using Panama Scandal for its own political survival, “Khan’s agenda is to stop the development process in the country,” he added.

The minister said that the PTI leader should wait for the next general elections.