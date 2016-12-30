KP people played crucial role in completing Jinnah’s mission: Mamnoon Hussain



President Mamnoon Hussain said on Friday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a crucial project for people of Pakistan and propaganda against it was tantamount to harm the country and deprive masses of development.

Addressing a function in connection with the 140th birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Governor House, President Mamnoon Hussain said CPEC was a project of immense importance for Pakistan that would help bring economic revolution in the country.

Rejecting propaganda of some elements regarding change in the CPEC western route, the president said not a single inch change has been made in the western route. He said these all positive developments came due to prudent economic and security policies of the present elected government.

He said CPEC would enhance regional connectivity and bringing people closer, adding, regional countries including Central Asian Republics were intending to become part of CPEC to take full advantage from this multi faceted project.

“Pakistan is going to become one of the prosperous countries of the world, for which we should work hard in our respective selected fields with dedication and professional commitment,” the president remarked.

The president said terrorism has been eliminated due to successful operation of Zarb-e-Azb while implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) was successfully underway in the country and law and order situation was restored in Karachi.

Mamnoon Hussain said dignified repatriation of TDPs (Temporarily Displaced People) of FATA was the top priority of the government besides restoration of civic, education and health facilities in their respective cleared areas.

The president said Jinnah was great personality with numerous qualities of head and heart and achieved unprecedented successes in life by keeping the national interest supreme.

The president said when Quaid-e-Azam came to ICP in 1945, he was warmly welcomed by the students and President of Muslim Students Federation ICP who presented him Rs8000 and assured him to present 8000 committed workers for the accomplishment of his mission.

On this occasion, the people of KP (former known as NWFP) has decorated their houses, bazaars, towns besides markets and cities with Muslim League flags inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan zindabad.

It was the love of people of KP with Quaid Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in this province and after that nobody can stop independence movement of Pakistan from here, the president added.

He said the best tribute to founder of the nation is to dedicate all out capabilities for national development while strictly adhering to his teachings and thoughts. He stressed on preparing the nation particularly the new generation to take the country to the destination of progress and prosperity following the guiding principles of Quaid-e- Azam.

He said it was need of the hour to renew our constructive efforts by reviewing Quaid’s life and adhering to his teachings and making them a source of spiritual and practical power.

The president stressed on the youth to concentrate on their studies and learn science and technology besides computer science and IT.

He said everything can be achieved with strict adherence to the golden principles of Quaid e Azam i.e. Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Later on, traditional Khattak Dance and Gilgit Balistan Dance enthralled the audience, while the students of Army Public School Peshawar received warms applause for presenting national songs on this occasion.