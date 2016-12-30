KP govt launches population policy to control birth rate





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Friday formally launched its population policy aimed at stabilising the population growth rate of the province, making efficient use of the available resources, setting population specific targets, objectives and an implementation frame work to control the highly unregulated population growth rate.

Under the 18th constitutional amendment, the KP government has developed its first Population Policy which was approved by the provincial government in 2015.

The proposed population policy advocates a holistic multi-sectoral approach to influence fertility, mortality and migration, as well as, the size, structure and growth rates of the population.

Shakeel Ahmad, advisor to Chief Minister for Population Welfare was the chief guest at the launching ceremony held at PARD.

In collaboration with development partners, the provincial government has invested significant human and financial resources into creating a decentralized healthcare delivery system that was rooted in equity, access, data-driven flexibility and sustainability.

The concerns spelt out in the policy pertained to problems associated with poverty, gender discrimination, environmental degradation, gross socio-economic inequities between rich and poor and between the urban and rural sections of the population.

Furthermore premature mortality, the threat of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases had also been also catered in the policy.