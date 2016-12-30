Justin Bieber voted worst celebrity neighbour of 2016

The 22-year-old, Grammy-award winning singer Justin Bieber has been voted as the most undesirable celebrity neighbour of 2016.

Every December, online real estate marketplace Zillows asks American adults which celebrities they would not want to share a fence with. The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has topped the list this year, report agencies.

Bieber earlier topped the same list in 2014 as well, when the ‘Baby’ singer had egged a neighbour’s house and ended up paying $80,000 to settle the vandalism charges. However this year, he earned the highest percentage of votes in the survey’s history.

One in three participants found Bieber to be the worst neighbour and he was particularly disliked among male voters. The results come from a survey conducted between December 8 and December 9 on behalf of the real estate site. The poll used a sample of 1,000 adults in the US, age 18 and over.