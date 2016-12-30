Imran made a deal with former CJ for coming to power: Javed Hashmi

Veteran politician and ex-PTI leader Javed Hashmi said that during the dharna movement in 2014, Imran Khan had made a deal with the then chief justice to come into power.

The deal was that the party would take over after a 90-day martial law imposed by the judiciary. In a recent interview, Hashmi claimed that the PTI chairman had made a deal with according to which a judicial martial law would be imposed in the country and elections would be held, after which PTI would be declared the victor.

Javed Hashmi said that Imran Khan wanted to attack the parliament and he had an understanding with the CJ and General Tariq was his aide in the conspiracy.

While disclosing more details, Hashmi claimed that the martial law would have been imposed for 90 days during which elections would have been held. Hashmi further said that the elections would be engineered in order to enable PTI to emerge as the victor.

Javed Hashmi assured that the information had been disclosed to him by Imran Khan himself, who had told him all about the alleged deal in a one-on-one meeting.

PTI leader, Ejaz Chaudhry kept denying the allegations during a program. He said that there were no such discussions on the party level. He said that Hashmi should have highlighted it in the party meetings.