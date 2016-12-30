Have no mercy for those maligning state institutions, ministry tells FIA

The Interior Ministry on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a probe against those running fake pictures and baseless rumours on social media regarding important officials of the government and judiciary.

The ministry stated that it had obtained a court order allowing it to probe against those running negative campaigns on social media against state institutions.

Following the court order, the ministry has contacted several social media groups to share information related to the matter, read a statement issued by the ministry.

“FIA has been directed to initiate a probe on a fast track basis against those maligning the state institutions,” it said.

The action has been taken to unearth the true motive behind these ill-intended campaigns so that they could be brought before the court of law, it added.

A day earlier, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf demanded the Interior Ministry took notice of a campaign being run against the chief justice of Pakistan.