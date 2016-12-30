Govt officials raid filling unit, seize fake pesticides stock

A team of the agriculture department on Friday raided the pesticides filling unit at Industrial Estate Area Multan (IEM) and seized a stock of fake pesticides.

Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Assistant Director Omar Farooq, Agriculture Officer Rao Shamraiz and other staff raided a filling unit and seized 494 units of 400ml bottles with dubious labels.

According to a release issued by the media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department the seized stock valued around Rs 200,000 and the pesticides were handed over to police and samples sent to a laboratory for analysis.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with PS Muzaffarabad, Multan, against filling in charge, RG filling unit Mudassir Ayaz, Shakeel Ahmad and store in-charge Saeed Ahmad under Agriculture Pesticides Ordinance SRO-21, Rules A 23(a)12, 1971-A and section 21 and 26 of Rules 1973 amended in 1997.

