Foolproof security arrangements for New Year’s Eve

CCPO Muhammad Amin Vains said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for New Year’s Eve.

He said this while addressing a meeting on Friday in Lahore, six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, and 5,000 officials would perform the duty, he added.

Operations DIG Dr Haider Ashraf and divisional SPs attended the meeting.

He directed divisional SPs to make the patrolling system more effective in their areas and to take action against criminals without any discrimination.

The CCPO directed the CTO to make special arrangements for smooth traffic on roads and deputed additional traffic wardens.

Wheelie and aerial firing would not be tolerated, he added.