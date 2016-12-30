First December without rain since 2011: Met

Climate changes have badly affected weather conditions as no rain was observed in December whereas there is also no prediction about downpour in January.

According to a private news channel report, it is for the first time after 2011 that December has passed without any rain.

Experts said at that time the temperature was low due to which cold intensity was there but now, the temperature has increased due to delay in rains.

According to a report, 23 to 119-millimetre rain was recorded in various cities in December 2012 while 11 to 22-millimetre downpour was witnessed in December 2013.

In 2014 and 2015, 6 to 108-millimetre rainfall was observed.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) analysts said that due to climate changes, 2016 was extremely hot; however, such conditions may prevail in the country for which steps have to be taken.