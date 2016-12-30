Don’t make CPEC controversial: Fazl

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the politicians not to make China-Pakistan Economic Corridor controversial.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Thursday, he said the CPEC was a vital for development of the country. The JUI-F chief said the reforms should be introduced in FATA in accordance with the wishes of tribal people.

He welcomed return of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the country from abroad, and hoped Zardari would play an active role in the national politics.

Referring to PTI’s politics on Panama Papers issue, Maulana Fazl said the party was confused and oscillated between the parliament and the court for probe into the matter.