Development schemes focusing on socio-economic uplift: PM



Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the government’s development was aimed at the socio-economic uplift of people and to make the country prosperous with equal opportunities for all citizens.

Talking to MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail at the PM House, the prime minister said his government’s endless efforts and dedication to resolve core issues had yielded positive results.

The Prime Minister said speedy work on mega power generation projects was underway along with internal and regional connectivity projects that would change the destiny of Pakistan.

He said public representatives should maintain an active contact with the people in their constituencies to be aware of their problems.

Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail said the country was facing multiple challenges when the present government assumed office, however, the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of crises.

“The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern democratic and developed state,” the MNA told the prime minister.

Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, Advisor to Chief Minister on Revenue, was also present on the occasion.

