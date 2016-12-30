Dense fog engulfs parts of Punjab, disrupts air, road traffic

Dense fog blanketed different parts of the province, including the capital on Friday and disrupted the road traffic and flight schedules.

According to reports, road traffic was suspended on Motorway from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattiya section, and from Pindi Bhattiya to Faisalabad and Gojra after visibility dropped to zero.

Flight operation was also suspended at Allama Iqbal International Airport following dense mist in the airport locality and its adjoining areas.

A Lahore-bound flight from Abu Dhabi was diverted to Multan as visibility was down to zero in Lahore due to thick fog.

Also, several areas of the city plunged into darkness after their electric feeders tripped, adding the miseries of the residents.

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a travel advisory service to inform motorists and the general public about fog and diversions on different roads.

The motorway authority has advised people to avoid unnecessary travelling due to zero visibility.

Officials advised that the motorists and commuters should plan their journey in day light instead of night hours.

Fog lights should be used besides reducing speeds and maintain the safe distance in unfavourable weather conditions.

Read more: Environment department failed to perform its duties in 2016