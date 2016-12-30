Dar urges finance sector to adopt latest technology for better outreach

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has suggested the finance sector to work for increasing outreach and access to financial services to people across the country.

Addressing a meeting held to review progress on the implementation of National Financial Inclusion Strategy Finance Minister,Dar emphasised the need to adopt latest technologies for enhancing financial inclusion more efficiently.

He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the implementation of NFIS and for improving expansion of financial inclusion facilities in the country.

Since the launch of NFIS in May 2015, growth has been witnessed in the areas of branchless banking, agriculture credit, micro-finance, SME finance and Islamic banking.

