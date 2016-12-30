Customs Intelligence seize smuggled goods worth millions

Customs Intelligence have seized a sizeable quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees and arrested a smuggler from Peshawar.

The Regional Directorate, Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Peshawar, with the help of local police seized the container along with the long body container carrying smuggled goods, a Customs Intelligence’s press release said on Friday.

The smuggled goods recovered from the container included 36184 yards cloth, 990 CNC clutch plates for heavy traffic vehicles (HTV), 36 air conditioners (outdoor) and 36 air conditioners (indoor).

The customs officials also recovered firecrackers in small quantity, which were handed over to the police for a registration of a separate case.

Value of the recovered goods is assessed at about Rs 31 million.

A first information report has been lodged and further investigation is in progress.