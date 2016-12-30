CM Sindh witnesses MoUs on Thar, Smart City

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali spent a busy day and after extensive negotiations and talks signed important MoUs which included with Citic Environtech Ltd (CELL), DWG, CSIC and China Railway Construction Corporation in Beijing.

He also held important meetings there, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The MoU signed between Sindh government and CEL regarding the use of its advanced technology, design engineering and strong financing to install two 260 MGD and 130 MGD water treatment plants.

The purpose of the planning is to meet future water requirements of Karachi for the next 50 years.

The MoU also says that CEL would invest, construct and operate two water supply treatment plants, each one of 90,000 MGD and 180,000 MGD at Thar coalfield, Block-2, so as to process and provide domestic water to nearby power plants.

The other MoU was signed between DWG, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) and Sindh government.

The MoU calls for using the advanced technology, engineering expertise, rich project management experience and financial strength to cooperate with Sindh Board of Investment in the field of photovoltaic, wind power, garbage power generation, biomass power generation, hydropower, upgrading of old power plants, power grid constructions and smart city.

There would be an investment of around $2 billion in the sectors identified in the MoU.

The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Ltd.

The CRCC would provide its expertise and technical support to revive Karachi Circular Railways.

The fourth MoU was signed between Sindh government and China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

Under the MoU, the parties agreed to set up indigenous coal-based fire power plant with a total gross capacity of 10,000 MW (in phases) and to complete related railways, highway, coal and general purpose jetties, transmission lines and infrastructure development at Keti Bandar.

Sindh Board of Investment (SBoI) Chairperson Naheed Memon signed all the MOUs on behalf of the Sindh government while from the Chinese side the MoUs were signed by their concerned officers.

