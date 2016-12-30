Christmas Peace Train receives warm welcome

The Christmas Peace Train of Pakistan Railways—which begun its journey from Peshawar on December 22, 2016—received a warm welcome when it arrived at Hyderabad Railway Station on Friday evening.

The train was received by Rt Rev Bishop Kaleem John of Pakistan, along with hundreds of members of the Christian community of Hyderabad when it reached the platform of Hyderabad Railway Station.

Accompanied by Karachi Railways SSP Robin Yameen and officers of Pakistan Railways, Rev Bishop Kaleem John went around the galleries and float of the train which were decorated with Christmas tree depicting the history of the members of the Christian community who played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Rev Bishop Kaleem John in his remarks highly appreciated the efforts of Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. Under his initiative, he said, the Christmas Peace Train has been introduced, adding that the galleries of the train developed by Pakistan Railways, Human Rights Commission and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation would help the visitors getting informed about the members of Christian community who were playing their due role in different segments of life and earning good name for their homeland.

Later, Rev Bishop Kaleem Johan cut the Christmas cake which was also distributed among the participants.

After an overnight stay at Hyderabad, the Christmas Peace Train will head towards its last leg at Karachi.

