China to help Sindh’s garbage cleaning project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with chairman Fan Manguao of Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group, the firm hired to undertake front-end sweeping to Garbage Transfer Station (GTS), in China on Friday.

The firm assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today that they would start working in two districts of Karachi by the end of January.

“I want to go back to Karachi with solid assurance from your side and this would give consolation to the people of Karachi who are tired of sweeping and garbage lifting related issues,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Industries Minister Manzoor Wassan, Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, ACS (Dev) Mr Waseem, Chairperson SBOI Naheed Memon and others.

“The machinery would reach Karachi on January 6 and within next 10 days of its arrival it would be cleared from the port,” said Manguao.

He added that in that his company would be able to start work most probably by the end of January otherwise in the first week of February.

“We would distribute dustbins home to home and then our lifting vehicles would collect them from the areas,” explained the chairman.

The Sindh government has been struggling to contain Karachi’s garbage emergency. In neighbourhoods across the city, mounds of garbage can be seen steadily piling up, often creating hurdles for foot and vehicular traffic.

There is no reliable data on the amount of solid waste the metropolis generates on a daily basis, though estimates suggest it runs into thousands of tonnes.

The Sindh government also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company to produce electricity from garbage and agricultural waste in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The agreement was signed during Murad Ali Shah’s visit to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) in Beijing.

Under the MoU, CSIC and its sister company Dewe Group Holding Co Ltd (DGHOL) will produce electricity from garbage lifted in Karachi, a spokesman told private news publication.

The Chinese company will also generate power from agricultural waste collected from ural areas of Sindh, he said.

Besides shipbuilding, the CSIC has expertise in producing electricity from garbage. It is also involved in producing wind power, the spokesman said.

The agreement was signed by Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon, CSIC Vice President Qian Jianping and DGHOL Vice President Ji Yutao.