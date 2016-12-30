Bilawal meant he will ‘cry’ if his demands not met: Imran

Says his party is reorganizing on strong lines for next elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said on Friday that all Bilawal meant to say was that he would ‘cry’ if the government did not meet his four demands, in an apparent jab at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement that he will launch a long march against the government if his demands were not met.

In a press conference in Karachi on Friday during the second day of visit to the metropolis, Khan said that there was a possibility of unity among opposition parties over the issue of Panama Papers leaks under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

However, he criticised Bilawal for allegedly being ‘soft’ on the government.

Khan was referring to introduction of Bilawal to parliamentary politics as announced by the later on December 27.

He said that chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif were both corrupt and were supporting each other to protect their interests and themselves.

Earlier, Imran Khan on Friday appreciated Rangers for their role in restoration of normalcy in Karachi.

Talking to journalists following his party’s meeting here at Insaaf House, the PTI chief said Karachi is close to the heart of all countrymen.

“Revival of law and order coupled with marked decline in the crime rates is a top priority for every Pakistani,” he said in reply to a question.

To another query, Imran Khan said PTI is a national political party is gearing up for the next general elections.

He claimed that PTI was in the process of being organised on strong lines across Sindh, particularly in Karachi, enabling the party to make major inroads.

Khan also convened a meeting with former Home Minister Zulfiqar Mirza at his residence and paid condolence on the death of his mother.

Khan also inaugurated a campaign to enlist members in his party in Landhi.