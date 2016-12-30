Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli slam engagement rumours

Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma recently shot down rumours of them being engaged, with the former claiming that if that were the case, the couple ‘would not hide it’.

News of the 28-year-old Kohli getting engaged to Anushka on New Year took social media by a storm on Thursday. Several websites reported that the two were in Uttarakhand to celebrate their big day.

In a couple of tweets, Kohli claimed that all the hype and buzz about the couple getting engaged were false. The Indian skipper said that if the couple would get engaged, they would not hide it from anyone. The tweet by Kohli was retweeted immediately by the Bollywood actress.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2)

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

In another tweet, the prolific batsman hit back at the news channels for spreading false reports and said: “Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.”

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion 🙂

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Indian media has started airing rumours that the two lovebirds had exchanged rings and would be getting hitched soon. The rumours were fueled by the fact that the couple had visited an ashram in Haridwar together, on Wednesday. A picture of the two with their guru started doing the rounds, which added fuel to fire to the speculation that Kohli and Anushka had gotten engaged.

Media reports had claimed well over a year ago that the couple had broken up. However, Kohli and Anushka have mended forces and are back together. The two are seen together in almost all red carpet events in India that they attend.

They have often been the talk of the town for their on and off relationship.

