Advisor lauded incorporating three major projects in CPEC

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Friday said the approval of inclusion of three development projects of Sindh in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring development and prosperity in the province, and will prove beneficial for the country as a whole.

He congratulated the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his successful efforts for including the Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar and special economic zones (SEZs) in the CPEC.

In a statement, Senator Soomro said that such developmental projects would bring socio-economic stability in the country.

Soomro highlighted the significance of projects, including the SEZ in the economic development of the country.

He also appreciated Chinese commitment to supporting the mass transit railway projects which will provide a great facility to millions of people in the country.

He stressed for timely completion of these projects to bring a positive message of hope and support to the people of Sindh.