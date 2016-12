A woman has allegedly been poisoned to death within the Chauntra Police Station jurisdiction.

Faiz, a resident of Chauntra, lodged a complaint with the local police that armed men showed at his house and gave his sister poison and killed her.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He suspected that Tariq, Zeeshan, Arslan, Nouman, Babar, Mustaq, Rifat, Waheed, and Kalsum could be behind the killing.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.