Toxic liquor affectees losing eye sight

The patients admitted in hospitals in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas are losing eye sight.

According to reports, 26 people are admitted to allied and civil hospitals and of them six people have lost their eye sight while the remaining patients say that they too are losing eye sight.

Sources told that 20 people are still in an emergency with critical condition.

On the other hand, District Police Office (DPO) Toba Tek Singh has revealed that the suspects sold aftershave lotion as liquor.

He also claimed detention of prime suspect Sawan Masih and his four accomplices.

Earlier, Bishop Joseph Arshad said he had been informed that the liquor was brought from the Chuttiana police station’s storehouse.

Residents of the area alleged that Sawan Masih, a sweeper at the Chuttiana police station, had sold the liquor to Sajjad Masih, a district police lines sanitation worker.

DHQ MS Mohammad Asif Saleemi told that a total of 149 people were affected.

