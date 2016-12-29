‘Tortured’ minor maid recovered by police

The police raided a house in Sector I-8 of the federal capital on Thursday to recover a 10-year-old girl who had allegedly been tortured by the house’s residents.

I-9 Police Station SHO Khalid Awan confirmed that the police had raided a house after receiving complaints from residents of the locality.

A minor was recovered from the house with visible cuts and bruises on her face and body, the police said. “She had a cut near the left eye, while her hand was also burnt,” the official said.

The officials took the girl to the police station for her statement, where she stated that she had been severely beaten by ‘some’ people. The girl has not identified her abusers so far.

The police have conducted physical and medical tests and are now awaiting their results, which will be released in a day or two. A First Information Report (FIR) will be filed based on the results.

Custody of the victim has been given for now to a children’s rights agency. The victim is expected to be brought before a court on January 2, 2017.

The police said that they have been as yet unsuccessful in identifying and locating the parents of the victim.

Initial investigations suggested that an unidentified woman, who allegedly connects houses in posh locales of the city with maids, had brought the minor to work in the house.