Three girls allegedly abducted in Islamabad

30 mins ago BY Online
kid

At least three girls have allegedly been abducted within the Bhara Kahu and Khanna police stations jurisdiction.

Mohammad Siddquie, a resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter from the local market. He suspected that maid servant could be behind the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Wajid Maseeh, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter 16, from house.

Meanwhile, Ahmed, a resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter 18, from the market. The police have registered cases and started investigations.



Top