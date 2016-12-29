Three girls allegedly abducted in Islamabad

At least three girls have allegedly been abducted within the Bhara Kahu and Khanna police stations jurisdiction.

Mohammad Siddquie, a resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter from the local market. He suspected that maid servant could be behind the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Wajid Maseeh, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter 16, from house.

Meanwhile, Ahmed, a resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter 18, from the market. The police have registered cases and started investigations.