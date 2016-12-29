Terrorists to appear in court through video uplink

In a move that will put many at ease and make delivery of justice a bit swift, the government has introduced video uplink system in district’s central jail to help the courts hear cases of hardcore terrorist who are locked up there but whose transportation poses a security risk.

Superintend Central Jail Bin Yamin told media that the video system had been uplinked with anti-terrorism court to hear cases of under trial terrorists whose transportation to courtroom was ‘a big security risk’.

He said the system was well equipped with modern technology and had been fixed at a special room on the premises of the central jail, adding the facility was fulfilling all formalities which were required for a trial in law of court.

The officer said, “The transportation of hardcore terrorists to court was a major security threat and needed elaborate security arrangements in addition to so many other measures to bring situation under control to avoid any possible untoward situation.”

But the new system will resolve all these issues and terrorists would appear before a judge without any problem.

He said the strict security measures had been put in place to ensure complete peace in the jail’s vicinity, adding steps had also been take to improve hygiene conditions for jail inmates.

He said there were no more cramped conditions for the prisoners who had been serving jail term for different nature of crimes, adding the jail administration was fully observing legal requirements and providing proper facilities to prisoners as per relevant laws and rules.