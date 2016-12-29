Ram Gopal Varma praises Aamir Khan’s Dangal, slams other Khans

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Aamir Khan’s Dangal saying unlike other superstars, his films don’t make India “look like a regressive country.”

Varma, who has directed Aamir in Rangeela, took to Twitter to rant about how other superstars in the country doesn’t look beyond wanting to look forever young in films.

He praised Aamir, in a series of tweets, for not hesitating to play a father of two grown up daughters in the sports drama which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his wrestler daughters.

The director said he is impressed to see how Aamir does not think the audience to be dumb and respects their intelligence.

Taking a jibe at other Khans of the film industry, Varma wrote, “Aamir Khan’s films force the world to take India seriously and the other Khan’s films make India look like a regressive country,” he added.

“Which star of Bollywood since Alam Ara would have taken a decision of putting on weight to look like a father of grown up daughters ?”