Political parties should use parliament to settle issues: Khurram

Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan has said it was the constitutional right of every political party to come into the Parliament and it would be helpful to define the national issues amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the participation of political parties in the house would help to resolve the issues.

He said the national economy had been stabled and there was need for further strengthening it. There was a massive decrease in fiscal deficit.

Commenting on energy shortage, the minister said the energy shortfall would be overcome from the country within one and half year.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was improving connectivity with other countries. The chief ministers of the three provinces including Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reached in Beijing to attend the meeting regarding CPEC, he added.

Law and order situation had improved in the country, he stated.

To another query, he expressed hope that 2017 year would bring success in all diverse of fields and there would be economic growth, employment, development and democratic consolidation in the coming years.