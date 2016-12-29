One Last Time: Carrie Fisher to appear in next Star Wars

Carrie Fisher may be dead, but fans will still get to see her last work in the next Star Wars.

According to Variety, the Star Wars actor had wrapped up shooting for Star Wars: Episode VIII, (sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens) in July, reprising her role of Leia Organa. The film is in post-production and set for release in December 2017.

Fisher was also supposed to be in the third instalment of this trilogy (and ninth movie in the series). Star Wars creators LucasFilm has yet to release a statement about how they will make up for Fisher’s loss.

While Fisher is most known for her work in the Star Wars franchise, there are several other series that have to cope with her passing. In adult sitcom Family Guy, Fisher voiced Angela, the boss of lead character Peter Griffin. Two upcoming episodes will feature her voice-acting.

Fisher also had a recurring role in Amazon UK’s Catastrophe where she played Mia, mother of Rob Norris, played by Rob Delany. She will appear in one episode in the third season.

We’re sure fans of the Aderaan princess have some idea how her loss will be addressed in Star Wars Episode IX. And it’s good to know that we still have a lot from Carrie Fisher to look forward to!