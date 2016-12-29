NSG membership: Pakistan terms Grossi’s proposal ‘clearly discriminatory’

Pakistan on Thursday described the Grossi proposal “clearly discriminatory” for Indian membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), with Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakria saying an exemption to India would contribute nothing in terms of furthering the non-proliferation objectives of the NSG.

During a weekly briefing, Nafees Zakria said Grossi’s proposal, according to media reports, seeks to propose the 2008 NSG exemption for India as a requirement for NSG membership.

“This would be clearly discriminatory and would contribute nothing in terms of furthering the non-proliferation objectives of the NSG,” he said while responding to a question.

He said that the Grossi proposal was an internal document of the NSG which has not been shared with us.

“We understand that the NSG countries are still discussing the document and there is no consensus on it within the NSG. Pakistan seeks criteria-based and non-discriminatory approach. We have consistently highlighted its strong credentials that meet NSG criteria. Our efforts towards our application for membership are continuing.”

He said Pakistan continues to stress the imperative for a non-discriminatory criteria-based approach for NSG membership of non-NPT states in a non-discriminatory manner. “Only such a criteria-based approach will further the non-proliferation objective of the NSG as well as the objective of strategic stability in South Asia,” he observed.

He said no NSG member has opposed Pakistan’s principled position for a non-discriminatory criteria-based approach. “In fact, there is growing traction for Pakistan’s position. We are reaching out to all NSG members who are increasingly acknowledging the merits of our argument for stronger standards for IAEA safeguards and other non-proliferation measures, which can plug the loopholes left in the 2008 exemption for India.”

He said the NSG is at a critical juncture and the NSG members bear a heavy responsibility. “It is important for the credibility of the NSG and the future of the non-proliferation regime that the NSG be seen as a rule-based organisation rather than a grouping which is driven by commercial and political considerations that trump its non-proliferation objectives.”

Indian atrocities in IOK

About Indian efforts to change demography of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the spokesman said the occupying forces, joined by the terrorist organisations such as RSS, Vishwa Hindu Prasad, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and other terrorist elements, were engaged in the drive to change the demography in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“This is a blatant violation of UN Security Council’s Resolutions on Kashmir and fundamental human rights. We condemn unabated violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir by India. During last one week, Indian occupation forces used brute force on peaceful protestors in IOK, which resulted in the injuries to several hundred Kashmiris, including over two dozen journalists. Continued confinement of Kashmiri leaders and inhuman treatment meted out to them is condemnable. Night raids and arbitrary arrests of innocent Kashmiris continue.”

He said India, which speaks about democratic norms, has no high moral ground as it is involved in blatant violations of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir committing genocide and crimes against humanity of the worst sort.

“These activities are also a clear violation of UN Charter. This has already been raised in the media briefing in the past that a country which shows no respect for human rights constantly violates UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter aspires to become a member of NSG or UN Security Council. India’s atrocities in IOK against defenceless Kashmiris are known and India should be called to account.”

Unilateral action on IWT

About Indian threats to revoking the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Nafees Zakria said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and will respond accordingly.

“The international community should take notice of Indian activities and statements that are indeed a violation of India’s obligations and commitments under the Treaty. IWT has a comprehensive mechanism for dispute resolution and Pakistan adheres to that mechanism. It is binding on both India and Pakistan and has no exit provision.”

He said according the sub-provisions (3) and (4) of the Article XII of the IWT, the Treaty cannot be altered or revoked unilaterally. “The essence is that we have noted this issue with concern and raised it on appropriate occasions.”