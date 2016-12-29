Khan performs groundbreaking of Shaukat Khanum hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at DHA City Karachi on Thursday.

In his address at the groundbreaking ceremony, Khan said approximately 75 percent patients were treated at the Shaukat Khanum hospital without any charges.

He estimated that around 90 percent patients in the country could not get treatment for cancer ailment because it was so costly. Khan said Pakistan was created as an Islamic welfare state but “we had diverted from the same path”.