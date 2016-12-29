Hrithik Roshan on holidays with ex-wife Susanne Khan, his sons

It has been over two years since celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan-Susanne Khan separated but the duo has been an exemplary example of the perfect parenthood all this while, giving all adults major parenting goals.Despite their personal differences, they have never shied away from their responsibilities towards their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

According to Hindustan Times, earlier this month, Hrithik was spotted at a restaurant having a family dinner with his kids and former wife. Susanne shared a picture on her Instagram account late on Wednesday, suggesting that they are holidaying together as a family.

Hrithik and Susanne are in Dubai to celebrate the New Year.

Talking about her kids, Sussanne had told Hindustan Times earlier, “We are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them.”

The couple got divorced in 2014 after living separately for 10 months.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s upcoming film Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam, will hit the theatres early next year.