Four killed as jeep plunges into ravine in Mansehra

At least four people were killed and six others were injured when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Sarai area of Mansehra on Thursday.

A speeding jeep with ten passengers onboard plunged into a deep ravine after the driver lost his control while taking a sharp turn. Rescue and police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. Six of the passengers who had sustained serious wounds breathed their last on the spot. Rescue and police shifted the bodies to hospital. The identification of passengers could not be ascertained immediately.