Fog disrupts flight operations in Lahore, Karachi  

Dense fog on Thursday engulfed various areas of Punjab and disrupted the road and air traffic. The visibility was recorded 50 m at Allama Iqbal International Airport and zero at the motorway and national highway.

According to details, heavy fog in Karachi affected smooth traffic flow near the university road, airport and Malir area and, fog continued to cover the entire walled city and major parts of Punjab disrupting the traffic and daily-life activities.

Motorway Police has warned people across Punjab to avoid unnecessary travel and directed the use of fog lights to avoid any road mishap.