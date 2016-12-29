Elderly woman killed, 10 others injured as fire erupts in private hotel

An elderly woman has been killed, while 10 others were injured as fire erupted at a private hotel in Islamabad.

The fire broke out due to short-circuit in a room of the hotel at Rawal Dam Chowk on Thursday morning. The smoke engulfed other areas of hotel, leaving a woman dead, while 10 others were injured due to suffocation.

The bodies and injured were rushed to PIMS for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The deceased woman was 60-year-old.

The injured were discharged after they were administered medical aid. Five rooms of the hotel were affected due to fire incident. Two fire brigade vehicles reached the area and doused the blazing fire.

The police have started to search for victim’s family.